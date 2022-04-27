Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN: AAMC) recently:

4/26/2022 – Altisource Asset Management is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 12,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,520. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.67% of Altisource Asset Management worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

