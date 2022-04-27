ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Exchanges

ION (ION) traded down 92.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 26th. ION has a market cap of $397,326.69 and $1,298.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00181314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033882 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00383369 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,731,208 coins and its circulating supply is 13,831,208 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.