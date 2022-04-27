IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. Approximately 3,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 126,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.
The company has a market cap of C$543.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67.
About IPL Plastics Inc. (IPLP.TO) (TSE:IPLP)
