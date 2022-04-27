iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.39. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 342,537 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.51.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 86,857 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 365.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 189,898 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in iQIYI by 144.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

