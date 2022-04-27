iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Bought by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

