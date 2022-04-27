iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.80

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

