iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.10 and last traded at $57.10. 237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.