iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,216 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 51.0% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $309,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after buying an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after buying an additional 1,128,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $12.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $417.89. 9,467,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,070,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $440.41 and its 200-day moving average is $453.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $406.34 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.