iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 392,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 4,162,315 shares.The stock last traded at $68.01 and had previously closed at $67.34.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 419,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.