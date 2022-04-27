iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.51% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $199,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. 4,850,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.