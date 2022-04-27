iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.07

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.07 and last traded at $116.63, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

