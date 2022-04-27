iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.07

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $116.07 and last traded at $116.63, with a volume of 16 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,958,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:IJT)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.