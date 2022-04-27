iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 241,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

