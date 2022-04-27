iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.01. The company had a trading volume of 456,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,666. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

