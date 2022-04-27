iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,932 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.00% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $757,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 203,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,187. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $99.68 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

