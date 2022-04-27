Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,909. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

