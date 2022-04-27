Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the March 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,909. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.27. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.
About Isuzu Motors
