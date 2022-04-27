Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$33.44 and last traded at C$33.71. 31,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 74,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JWEL. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

