Jan Barta Acquires 69,051 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta bought 69,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.59 per share, with a total value of $1,352,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,558 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,361.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 27th, Jan Barta bought 198,930 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60.

On Thursday, April 21st, Jan Barta bought 118,565 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $2,357,072.20.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jan Barta bought 106,823 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $2,187,735.04.

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta acquired 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90.

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta acquired 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

GRPN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 802,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

