Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 32184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$57.35 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29.

Japan Gold Company Profile (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

