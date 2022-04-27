Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 32184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a current ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 18.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of C$57.35 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29.
Japan Gold Company Profile (CVE:JG)
Recommended Stories
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.