Jeffrey P. Fritz Sells 25,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 73,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,393. The company has a market capitalization of $240.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 14.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 22.75%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

