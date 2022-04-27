JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.07

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 124443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

