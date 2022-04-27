JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JKS opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.27 and a beta of 0.98. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.42.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

