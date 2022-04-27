John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 366,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,085. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $33,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter.

JBT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

