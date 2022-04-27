John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.050-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $546.83 million-$556.34 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.39 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.40.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after acquiring an additional 56,449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

