John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $572.24-$582.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.38 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.47. The company had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total transaction of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

