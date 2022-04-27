John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-$5.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.40.

NYSE JBT traded up $11.67 on Wednesday, reaching $114.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.51. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

