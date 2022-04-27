Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Swiss National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,006,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,711,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $269,447,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

