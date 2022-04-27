JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Down 1.9%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $55.89. 203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 24,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000.

