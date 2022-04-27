JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target to €45.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €32.50 ($34.95) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Salzgitter from €41.50 ($44.62) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Salzgitter from €20.00 ($21.51) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of SZGPY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

