JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Overweight

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.