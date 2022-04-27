JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

