Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.81 Million

Analysts expect that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $49.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $52.44 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $32.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $247.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.60 million to $264.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $329.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 15,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. 178,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,948. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. Jumia Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

