Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.50 EPS.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. 245,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,714. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.31.

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 487,563 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after purchasing an additional 129,705 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,796,000 after purchasing an additional 281,714 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 570,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.