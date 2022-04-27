Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $31.50. Juniper Networks shares last traded at $32.02, with a volume of 55,696 shares.

The network equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 597,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

