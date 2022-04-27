Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.31.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The stock had a trading volume of 338,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $1,000,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.