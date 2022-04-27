Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $4.72 on Exchanges

Kadena (KDA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $807.63 million and approximately $46.67 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $4.72 or 0.00012117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043543 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.04 or 0.07354833 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048628 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,287,601 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

