Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Trading Down 3.2%

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Approximately 1,410,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,613,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £3.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.73.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and mineral exploration and development company the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, gold, lithium, and rare earth elements deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Haneti Polymetallic project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania.

