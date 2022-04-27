Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

KMPR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. 5,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $83.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.27%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

