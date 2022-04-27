Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 670 ($8.54) price target on the stock.

KMR opened at GBX 498.90 ($6.36) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 461.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 444.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market cap of £473.57 million and a P/E ratio of 5.59. Kenmare Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 401.91 ($5.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 533 ($6.79).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

