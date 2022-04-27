Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Kerry Properties stock remained flat at $$2.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

