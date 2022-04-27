Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 564,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.49. 1,921,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,511,375. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $35.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $294.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

