Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.39. The company had a trading volume of 62,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,217. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

