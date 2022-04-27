Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $14.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,930. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $166.85 and a 52-week high of $258.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day moving average is $202.11. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.50). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

