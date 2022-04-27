Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.2% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $157.39. 215,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,742. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $163.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $150.44 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

