Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.7% in the third quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.44. 292,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,522,975. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

