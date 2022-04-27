Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $903,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Duke Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,127,000 after buying an additional 41,396 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The company had a trading volume of 92,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

