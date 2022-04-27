Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. 2,113,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,572,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

