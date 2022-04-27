Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 157 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 203,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 141,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,815 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,063,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $855,540,000 after acquiring an additional 112,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock worth $7,489,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,425. The company has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.43 and its 200-day moving average is $349.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.