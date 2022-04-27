Kevin A. Malcolm Sells 703 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BKU stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $38.92. 654,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

BKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $9,113,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $667,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in BankUnited by 3.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $41,640,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

