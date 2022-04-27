Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities began coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.50 to C$25.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$16.63 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

