Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on May 9th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 119.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 141.0%.

KRP stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $17.72.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth about $528,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,695 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

